Intermountain Health says to Get Helmets Ready for Kids to Safely Ride, Skate, and Shred this Winter

Safety experts at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital are urging families to check their helmets before hitting the slopes, hills, and rinks this year.

When checking to make sure your kids’ coats and gloves still fit this winter, be sure to also inventory their helmets before sledding, shredding and ice-skating season arrives.

Safety experts at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah are urging families to check their helmets now, replace cracked or broken helmets and those that kids have outgrown, and double check to ensure you have the right helmets for the activities you’re planning on doing this season. Wearing an approved snow sport helmet will help reduce the risk of serious injury.

“We count helmets as part of the regular gear, like warm socks, a coat and gloves, for kids to wear when they’re out enjoying winter sports and activities,” said Jace Meier, Healthy Kids program manager at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “Kids’ head injuries treated at Primary Children’s Hospital range from mild concussions to severe, traumatic brain injury, and most can be prevented by wearing a helmet every ride, every time.”

Here are some other tips to keep in mind while having fun outdoors this season:

Sledding

Ride forward, and feet first or while sitting up, to help prevent head injuries.

Separate young children from older children.

Consider having your child wear a ski or snow helmet.

Ensure the sled slope is free of obstructions like trees or fences, is covered in snow (not ice), is not too steep, and ends with a flat runoff.

Keep sledders away from motor vehicles.

Ice Skating

Allow children to skate only on approved surfaces, like an ice rink.

Skate in the same direction as the crowd.

Consider having your child wear a helmet, knee pads and elbow pads, especially while learning to skate.

Don’t chew gum or eat candy while skating to prevent choking.

Skiing and snowboarding

All skiers and snowboarders should wear helmets, and choose runs that fit their ability and experience level.

Children should be taught to ski or snowboard by a qualified instructor in a program designed for children.

Children shouldn’t ski alone. Young children should always be supervised by an adult. Adult supervision needs may differ for older children based on maturity and skill.

Kids should avoid skiing in areas with trees and other obstacles.

Snowmobiling

Children under age 16 should not operate snowmobiles and children under age 6 should never ride on snowmobiles, according to American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations.

A snowmobile should not be used to pull a sled or skiers, and travel at safe speeds.

Riders should wear a helmet and proper protective clothing and gear when riding or operating a snowmobile.

More injury prevention information is available at PrimaryChildrens.org/Safety.

