Hong Kong – EDB holds “Positive Parent Campaign” Activity Day cum Prize Presentation Ceremony (with photos)

EDB holds “Positive Parent Campaign” Activity Day cum Prize Presentation Ceremony (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Education Bureau (EDB) held the “Positive Parent Campaign” Activity Day cum Prize Presentation Ceremony today (December 17) with around 360 parents and children stitching crochet squares into scarves together. The scarves will be sent to the elderly residing in care homes of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals or living alone as a token of warm wishes during visits being arranged by the EDB.



During the ceremony, prizes were also presented to the award-winning schools, students and parents joining the collection of crochet squares and parent-child games. This was followed by the kick-off ceremony of the parent-child visiting the elderly programme. To show harmony across generations, the Intergenerational Dance Floor of Po Leung Kuk was invited to perform and share their feelings.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, said that good parent-child relationship can enhance the mental health of children. She encouraged parents to create happy childhood memories to heighten their children’s sense of well-being through various parent-child activities, enabling children to thrive and shine in a healthy and happy environment. The EDB will further promote positive parent education and encourage parents to adopt positive parenting approaches in nurturing children in order to build a bright future together.



Earlier, the EDB had organised the “Warm Stitches, Grateful Hearts” Parent-child Crochet Activity and encouraged parents and children to make crochet squares together. The activity was extremely well received with over 10 000 crochet squares submitted by around 3 000 students and parents from over 90 schools. Participants stitched the crochet squares into scarves together today during the ceremony and many works were uniquely designed.



In order to convey warm wishes and promote the culture of harmony across generations, the EDB will make arrangements to invite parents and children to visit the elderly, and to give the scarves to the elderly residing in the care homes of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals or living alone. The EDB hopes to encourage parents to cultivate their children with the virtue of compassion and helpfulness, and to express gratitude through actions.



Other attending guests included the Chairman of the Committee on Home-School Co-operation, Mr Eugene Fong, and representatives of the Kowloon Region School Heads Association, the New Territories School Heads Association and the Hong Kong Island School Heads Association.



The EDB has been running the Positive Parent Campaign since June 2020 and promoting positive parent education through extensive and diversified channels to foster parents’ positive thinking to help their children grow up happily. For the updates of activities of the Positive Parent Campaign, please visit the EDB Smart Parent Net website (www.parent.edu.hk/en).