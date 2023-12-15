Nancy Juetten Launches Podcast Dream Guest Mastery Online Course, Empowering Thousands to Master the Business Advantages of Podcast Guesting

Today marks a significant milestone as Podcast Guesting Success Expert Nancy Juetten introduces the Podcast Dream Guest Mastery Online Course. This engaging, proven, and content-rich resource is meticulously designed to equip experts, authors, speakers, and messengers with the skills, strategies, and finesse necessary to excel in the world of podcast guesting. The course promise is that participants will learn to book themselves on top podcasts without hiring an expensive booking agency and never be hungry for an audience ever again. Since March 2020, over 5000 participants have benefited from a version of this training when delivered live. It is now packaged to serve aspiring podcast guests in English speaking nations worldwide as they enjoy anytime/anywhere access to the training and bonus resources..

In an era where podcasting has emerged as a powerful medium for communication and brand promotion, statistics from industry trends in 2023 underscore the significance of podcast guesting as a valuable tool for quality lead generation and deliberate business growth. With millions of podcasts and listeners worldwide, the Podcast Dream Guest Mastery Online Course provides a potent and affordable avenue for individuals to harness the potential of podcast guesting and elevate their brand visibility.

Juetten commented on the course’s launch, stating, “What many messengers crave is the opportunity to engage in rich conversations around their expertise with hosts who have already curated loyal audiences who are also interested in the subject matter that is their own passion and expertise. Podcast guesting is a dynamic avenue for to bring about those conversations to much wider audiences, while supporting lead generation, inbound client inquiries, collaborations, and client acquisition. It’s not just about being a guest; it’s about being a sought-after expert who leaves a lasting impression. The Podcast Dream Guest Mastery Online Course is designed to empower individuals to navigate this space with confidence and ease.”

Key highlights of the Podcast Dream Guest Mastery Online Course include:

5000+ Messengers Have Already Graduated: Join a thriving community of 5000+ individuals who have consumed and applied this training to secure bookings on top podcasts with confidence and finesse.

5 Deep Dive Video Trainings: Enjoy anytime/anywhere access to five deep dive video trainings, providing comprehensive insights on what to say and do to secure podcast bookings without the need for an expensive booking agency.

Guidance to Master Juetten's 6-P System: Prepare, position, prioritize, pitch, ping pong, and profit as a podcast guest—all from the comfort and convenience of home and a strong internet connection.

Interactive Training Workbook and Bye-Bye Boring Bio Workbook: Dive into the full-color event guide and the interactive Bye-Bye Boring Bio Workbook, offering worksheets, vetted resources, and templates to help participants stand out, get noticed, and leave a lasting impression on hosts.

In a world where standing out is crucial, the Podcast Dream Guest Mastery Online Course can be a game-changer for individuals seeking to establish themselves as sought-after podcast guests.

Those who make their purchases before January 1, 2024, qualify for three high-value bonuses, including the following:

Juetten will personally review the content of media one sheets sent to her by email from buyers and make at least three suggestions to improve them. This bonus is valid for those who make their media one sheet content submissions by January 31, 2024 or sooner.

Clients get to join the client-only Facebook group to benefit from Juetten answering their questions. They also get to connect with other serious podcast guests who can open doors to the hosts they know and have the same kindness returned to them.

Clients also get to benefit from a three-month trial membership in the Self Growth JV Directory, opening the door to easily connect with hundreds of podcast hosts looking for guests. This is a $297 bonus value offered to those who make purchases before January 1, 2024.

For more information and to purchase the Podcast Dream Guest Mastery Online Course, visit this link.

About Get Known Get Paid — Find the Good, LLC

Since the pandemic came to call in 2020, Nancy Juetten, a lifelong publicist, doubled down on podcast guesting to create a revenue rush for her products, programs, and services. She then turned her approach into a proven system that 5000+ messengers have learned to book themselves on top podcasts without hiring an expensive booking agency. Known for her ”all of the help – none of the hype” teaching style and generous nature, Juetten delights in seeing her clients succeed as they drive leads, inbound client inquiries, strategic collaborations, and sales by showing up and delivering true value as brilliant podcast guests. Visit her website at www.getknowngetpaid.com to learn more or tune into abundant YouTube videos packed with the how-to details and finesse required to excel as a brilliant podcast guest. She is a frequent podcast and summit guest who welcomes invitations to teach and train those who are serious about making the most of their time at the microphone.