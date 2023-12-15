Canada – Cyclaniliprole, Proposed Maximum Residue Limit (PMRL2023-46)

Cyclaniliprole is an insecticide currently registered for use in Canada on various field-grown fruit, nut and vegetable commodities. A proposal was submitted by the Pest Management Centre of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), and supported by the registrant ISK BioSciences Corporation, to conduct a joint review with the United States of America (US) to register the use of cyclaniliprole on greenhouse-grown tomatoes and greenhouse-grown peppers in the two countries at approximately the same time…