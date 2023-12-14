Suzlon Energy Ltd wins the Great Place To Work® Certification in line with its Vision

Suzlon Energy Ltd, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in India for the period December 2023 to December 2024. The Company enjoyed this certification earlier in 2019. This prestigious recognition underlines the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of trust, respect, and employee well-being, further solidifying its position as an employer of choice.

This certification comes at a time when Suzlon has demonstrated substantial progress in recent times. The company has successfully navigated past challenges, emerging stronger than ever. With significantly reduced debt and a robust order book, Suzlon is poised for growth in the rapidly expanding Indian renewable energy sector.

“We are delighted to be recognized yet again as a Great Place to Work® in India. This is an important milestone in our journey towards leading the industry in the country.” said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group. “At Suzlon we offer a unique opportunity for our people to fulfil the entire gamut of their aspirations while working towards a higher purpose of creating a better world for our future generations. We take pride in being the pioneer of developing renewable energy talent in the country which is critical to achieve our nation’s net zero ambitions. This certification is a testament to our dedication in creating a transparent, inclusive, and empowering work environment for all our employees. We believe that our people are our greatest asset, and their well-being and satisfaction are at the core of our success.”

Mr. Chalasani further emphasized the company’s optimism for the future of renewables in India. “India has set ambitious goals for renewable energy adoption, and Suzlon is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in achieving these goals. With our experienced workforce, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, we are confident in our ability to contribute to a brighter, cleaner future for India. We are committed to our organization building efforts underlined by this certification to support our future plans.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.