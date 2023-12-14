Five New Holiday Gifts for Coffee Lovers from Eco-Friendly Steeped Coffee

No Pods or Plugs Needed to Make the Best Cup of Joe, Plus Monthly Subscriptions & Coffee Gear; • Steeped Partners with BLK & Bold & Mr. Espresso • 100% Specialty Coffee in Single-Serve Compostable Coffee Bags (like tea) • Monthly Coffee Subscriptions; Gift Cards, Kettles, Mugs, & More • Coffee for Every Taste: Light, Medium, Dark, Organic French Roast, and Decaf • PROMO CODE COFFEE15 for 15% off • Available on AMAZON

For many, the convenience of instant coffee often trumps the desire for a quality cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee. Now, you can have it all with Steeped Coffee and its revolutionary Steeped Brewing Method. Brewed like tea, the patent-pending method combines the rich and flavorful taste of specialty coffee with the convenience of single-serve in fully compostable, guilt-free packaging. Award-winning roasters BLK & BOLD & Mr. Espresso have recently partnered with Steeped to offer their most popular blends to single-serve coffee drinkers nationwide.

As the holidays approach, chances are you’ll be looking for gifts for Thanksgiving, Winter Holidays, housewarmings, showers, birthdays and more. For the serious coffee drinkers in your life, look no further than Steeped Coffee (www.SteepedCoffee.com) and their lineup of new roaster partners. You can select from 8, 16, or 24 single-serve packs, or monthly gift subscriptions from top specialty roasters, including Steeped Coffee, BLK & Bold, and Mr. Espresso.

Each perfectly-portioned Steeped Coffee Bag contains craft-roasted, ethically sourced coffee that’s precision ground and triple nitro sealed to showcase the distinctive flavor profile of each blend. Whether you’re looking for light, medium, dark, French roast, or even decaf, there’s something for you, friends, and family. There are also great gifts of coffee gear, mugs, and more.

Monthly Coffee Subscriptions – Never run out of coffee again. Coffee lovers can choose their favorite roast, and have it delivered straight to their doorstep with a Steeped monthly subscription. Some of our favorite roasts include:

BLK & Bold Rise & GRND – BLK & Bold’s hearty medium roast is the perfect companion to a busy morning with a warm burst of toffee enveloped by nutty aromas, delivering the most comforting introduction to the day.

Mr. Espresso Seven Bridges – Inspired by the iconic bridges that connect the Bay Area, Mr. Espresso’s Seven Bridges blends the best tastes for a masterful burst of flavor. In a celebration of diversity and unity, this medium-dark roast sings with notes of light smoke and caramel and begs for another sip.

Steeped Coffee The Lineup – Steeped Coffee’s best-selling variety pack, The Lineup, is the ultimate introduction to the Santa Cruz-based roaster. Featuring its signature light, medium, dark, and French roasts, it’s the perfect pack to find your favorite flavor.

Barista Bundle – This Steeped Coffee Barista Bundle includes everything you need to be your own barista. Featuring a 24 Pack of your favorite Steeped Coffee Blend (roast of choice), a Fellow Stovetop Kettle, and two Steeped Coffee Diner mugs, it’s everything you need to brew the perfect cup of coffee anytime, anywhere.

Starter Set

The Starter Set gives you everything you need to start brewing the perfect, barista-approved cup. Featuring a 24 Pack of Steeped Coffee (roast of choice) and two Steeped Coffee Diner Mugs.

Home Gift Kit

The perfect gift for the coffee lover in your life, the Home Gift Kit includes an 8 Pack of your favorite Steeped Coffee Blend (roast of choice) and a Steeped Coffee Diner mug.

Gift Cards

With a Steeped Coffee Digital Gift Card, you can’t go wrong for anyone on your list.

About Steeped Coffee

Based in Santa Cruz, California, Steeped Coffee is a Certified B Corp and Benefit Corporation helping to make great-tasting craft coffee more accessible, more ethical, and more sustainable through its patent-pending Steeped Brewing Method. The proprietary method brews coffee similarly to tea in pre-portioned compostable coffee bags, allowing coffee lovers to enjoy a delicious cup of coffee anytime, anywhere. Licensed to over 500 of the top specialty roasters around the globe, the Steeped Brewing Method is the easiest way to make a perfect cup of coffee by simply adding water without pods, plugs, or expensive equipment. Welcome to Coffee Simplified.

Steeped Coffee is available at premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, offices, and direct, as well as on Amazon with Prime Free Delivery, . For more information, visit steepedcoffee.com. For business inquiries, contact sales@steepedcoffee.com, (831) 316-4898, or visit steepedcoffee.com/business.

