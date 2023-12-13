Channel 4 app launches on Sky Q bringing additional content to customers and optimum viewing experience

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, December 13, 2023

The Channel 4 app launches on Sky Q today, bringing its full range of streaming content and functionality to millions more TV viewers and completing its availability across Skys TV platforms.

The Channel 4 app, Britains biggest free streaming service, will allow viewers to seamlessly access its streaming content, complementing Sky Qs existing Channel 4 on-demand offering alongside the hundreds of apps and channels available to customers. Across the new Channel 4 app and Sky Qs existing Channel 4 on-demand offering, Sky viewers will be able to choose from thousands of hours of content including boxsets of fan favourites such as Gogglebox, The Inbetweeners, Married at First Sight, and The Great British Bake Off. Sky customers who access the app with a free Channel 4 streaming account, will also benefit from access to a deep library of box sets.

The Channel 4 app provides a range of features including personalised content suggestions, the ability to continue watching across multiple devices, and a My List feature to bookmark shows. Next year, Channel 4 will enable Live Restart functionality on Sky Q, enabling viewers who have missed the beginning of a programme to watch from the start.

Karla Berry, Distribution & Partnerships Leader, Commercial Innovation, Channel 4, said: With todays launch were bringing the very best, personalised Channel 4 streaming experience to millions of Sky Q customers across the country. Over the coming months viewers can expect to see us continue to enhance our presence across multiple platforms.

Jon Simkin, Managing Director, Channels & Partnerships, Sky, commented: We aim to give our customers the best entertainment experience, so were thrilled to be expanding Channel 4s offering on Sky Q just in time for the Christmas period. Adding to the huge selection of content and apps already available on Sky Q and through our on-demand library, the launch of the Channel 4 app makes it even easier for viewers to access the content they love, all in one place.

Channel 4s streaming service is now available on the following platforms: Freeview Play, Sky Q, Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Virgin Media, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs with Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, BT TV, TalkTalk TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV as well as on mobile devices and the web.

Earlier this year All 4 changed to Channel 4 as Channel 4 became the first UK broadcaster to adopt one brand identity across its digital and linear channels as audiences increasingly no longer distinguish between digital and linear content.