Canada – Cyclaniliprole 50SL Insecticide, Cyclaniliprole, Proposed Registration Decision (PRD2023-11)

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), under the authority of the Pest Control Products Act, is proposing registration for the sale and use of Cyclaniliprole 50SL Insecticide, containing the technical grade active ingredient cyclaniliprole, as a foliar insecticide for use on greenhouse tomato for control or suppression of western flower thrips…