Marlene Ardoin Releases New Book For Children And Teens: What Is It? Smog

In What Is It? Smog, readers are introduced to a wise, old owl who takes them on a captivating adventure in the first four chapters. The journey culminates in “A World without Smog,” offering a hopeful glimpse into the future we can create. As a bonus, the fifth chapter includes twenty-five family activities designed to empower everyone to impact the environment positively.

This book is an invaluable tool for educators and families alike, encouraging environmental awareness and fostering a sense of responsibility towards our planet. What Is It? Smog is an interactive and educational resource suitable for all ages, making it a must-have addition to your library.

Author Marlene Ardoin, a master’s degree holder in Mass Media and English from Sonoma State University embarked on this writing journey with a deep personal connection to the subject matter. Motivated by the respiratory conditions that affected her parents, she channeled her passion for the environment into this compelling work. Her minor in Early childhood Education involved internships at various Early Childhood schools.

Having written for five years for the Sebastopol Times right out of college, she developed a passion for non-fiction mixed with the Arts, where she excelled in art reviews. Her career went sideways as both her mother and her father suffered from respiratory diseases.

Connect with Marlene Ardoin and explore her other ventures online

Author Website: https://www.moviesofthespirit.com/

Author Website https://prayersofthespirit.com/

What Is It? Smog: Learn How to Protect the Environment, Your Health, and Your Money by Eliminating Pollution is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/WHAT-Protect-Environment-Eliminating-Pollution-ebook/dp/B0CLXT4D3B/

Join Marlene Ardoin in her mission to inspire young minds and families to become stewards of the environment.

