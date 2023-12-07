Hope AMC is presenting intensive therapy for children with cerebral palsy in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 6, 2023 (Issuewire.com) – In the current press release, the intensive therapists from Hope AMC have given a glimpse of their intensive therapy. He talked about how their intensive physical program comes with more frequent and longer therapy than basic physical therapies. He also mentioned that during the sessions, children have to participate in more daily and several times a week sessions.

The therapy sessions normally continue for several hours each day. However, the duration of the therapy program can be determined after the pediatric therapy specialists evaluate your child and create the treatment plans. Based on their evaluation, the duration of the therapy can range from a few weeks to several months.

Some reasons for considering intensive therapy for your child–

Your child is having difficulty uttering words and they are not babbling.

Your child is stuttering frequently.

Your child doesn’t want to engage in group play or conversation.

Your child’s voice is inconsistent

Your child cannot express their thoughts or feelings properly.

your child is making phonological mistakes

The main goal of their intensive therapy is to speed up the rehabilitation or treatment process and offer a fast recovery of the patient. Hope AMC uses a therapeutic approach that is effective for different medical conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic surgeries, neurological disorders (e.g., cerebral palsy), and any types of musculoskeletal conditions.

Their pediatric intensive therapy can vary in terms of approach, duration, etc based on the individual needs and conditions. They focus on enhancing mobility, coordination, physical strength, and overall functions of the body during a 3-week intensive therapy program and help children overcome challenges through the therapy sessions offered throughout the year.

About Hope AMC

Hope AMC provides complete medical care and facilities for children and parents. A unique, one-stop destination for family healthcare, Hope AMC brings all the specialist doctors under one roof making it easier for patients to access premium medical services, and caters to all the healthcare needs and rehabilitation facilities for children.

