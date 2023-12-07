Fall in Love with “Penelope and Macaroni”

When Penelope Bellaflora grew up, she decided to move her horse, Macaroni, into her house.

Spend a day in the magnificent world of best friends Penelope and Macaroni in this beautifully illustrated new children’s book by author/illustrator Pamela Breece. Combining the spirit of Pippi Longstocking with the heart of Charlotte’s Web, Penelope and Macaroni is perfect for children ages 3-9.

The sweet 36 page story was inspired by Breece’s Mustang horse, Charlie, who regularly comes into Pamela’s house to visit. Breece and her “house horse” went viral last year on social media and in the press, and Penelope and Macaroni is a magical depiction of a day in the life of the unlikely duo.

“Penelope and Macaroni was a true passion project,” says author Pamela Breece. “I hope that it makes readers smile, seeing the beautiful bond between Penelope and her horse. Penelope and Macaroni live the life that people ‘think’ that Charlie and I live; all stardust and no stall cleaning!” Pamela Breece is an illustrator and owner of the equestrian brand Pony Macaroni. She lives on a small farm in Arizona with her horses, pigs, mini ponies, chickens, dogs and cats.

Pamela and her horse, Charlie, have recently been featured in media outlets such as People Magazine, The New York Post, The Dodo and Good Morning America.

Book Info

Printed in USA – 8.5 x 11” cover – 36 pages – 36 illustrations – Published November 2023

Hardcover ISBN 979-8-9895849-1-8 Softcover ISBN 979-8-9895849-0-1