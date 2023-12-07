Brand Solution Agency Cab Experiences curates the Mumbai Edition of ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ promoting the cause of financial independence for women with a walkathon representing the cultural unity in India

The Mumbai edition of ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ scheduled to take place in December, will represent the cultural diversity and unity of India, through the medium of the Indian textile, the traditional saree. The national event organized by the Ministry of Textiles and Government of India is being curated by Cab Experiences, a brand solution agency known for its bold ideas, creativity and impactful brand transformations. The event with a mix of activities, coinciding with an exhibition-cum-sales- “Gandhi Shilp Bazaar- National” is organized with the objective to promote Handloom sari culture in India, inviting participation of women from various strata of society, showcasing distinctive ways of draping the sari, hereby presenting India as a country having “Unity in Diversity”.

The event’s core is women, representing diverse backgrounds, uniting in a Walkathon wearing sarees. This will symbolize the beautiful union of women from varied walks of life, standing together for a common cause for the nation.

Previously, the walkathon was successfully held in Surat with 15000 sari-clad women walking together showcasing Indian culture. The Mumbai edition of ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ will also exhibit the rich cultural diversity of the country and will jointly be driven by a Member of Lok Sabha, Union State Minister of Textiles, Ms. Darshana Jardosh and Member of Parliament Ms. Poonam Mahajan. The event will also witness celebrities across industry like Anita Dongre, Shaina NC, Faye D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, Amruta Fadnavis, Mini Mathur, Sonali Kulkarni, Arpita Mehta and many more.

The walkathon will be a tribute to the rich legacy of the Indian handloom industry and will see the enthusiastic participation of 5000 women including leading women professionals, bollywood and television celebrities, sports personalities, businesswoman, designers, influencers, homemakers, women from the music industry as well as transgender/ LGBTQ activists.

Among the many strong influential personalities will be Faye D’souza, Anita Dongre, Dr. Jaishree Sharad, Sonali Bendre, Dolly Jain, Shaina NC and Amruta Fadnavis. The event will also see Angadwadi women considered as the main frontline health workers in India and women from the Koli community- one of the biggest indigenous groups in Maharashtra renowned for their extensive cultural legacy and traditions. The walkathon aims to bring all these extraordinary women personalities under a unified platform of One Bharat Sari Walkathon – to walk with pride for the nation, upholding the power of the traditional saree that symbolizes women empowerment and cultural identity. Mumbai being the financial capital of India, the event will also be promoting the cause of financial independence as the underlying theme for the Walkathon. This message will be driven through participating brands, celebrities and the media.

MOS Ms Darshana Jardosh added, “The ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ event holds particular significance in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, where the spirit of womanhood is deeply embedded in every aspect of its existence. The participation of women from various backgrounds, draped in saris representing their distinct regional styles, will create a beautiful tapestry of diversity. This not only resonates with the vibrant essence of Mumbai but also adds a layer of deep cultural significance to the walkathon. By combining the economic, cultural, and regional elements, the ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ is poised to make a meaningful impact, celebrating the unity in diversity that characterizes India while simultaneously promoting the enduring legacy of handloom craftsmanship.”

Ms Poonam Mahajan, Member of Parliament – Lok Sabha, said, “I believe that sari is not just a garment but a symbol of women’s financial independence and freedom. The ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ aims to bring women on a platform that supports the Indian textile industry and promotes women empowerment. Regardless of whether it’s the CEO of a multinational company or a Koli woman from the indigenous Maharashtrian tribe, each participant will walk the marathon adorned in a traditional saree. This unification through the dignity of labor and a shared love for Indian culture will be the common thread among all participants.”

Rajesh KV, Founder Partner & Director of CAB Experiences, was quoted, “ I am thrilled to share that the ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon‘ is set to make history by bringing together an incredibly diverse group of women. From the vibrant Koli community to dedicated Anganwadi women, accomplished professionals, passionate transgender and LGBTQ activists, to the heart and soul of our homes, the homemakers – this walkathon will unfold as a tapestry of inclusivity, representing the very essence of our country and its rich culture. What makes this event truly unique is the unprecedented collaboration of women from all walks of life. It goes beyond being a simple walkathon; it’s a powerful narrative of encouragement and support for women’s empowerment. A key aspect of this narrative will be positioning the sari as a national symbol and a source of pride for India.”

The overarching strategy for the “One Bharat Sari Walkathon” is to transform it into a prominent brand narrative that not only highlights the cultural and economic significance of Indian textiles, especially saris, but also aligns with the cause of empowering women financially. The goal is to establish the walkathon as a platform for impactful collaborations with multiple brands and associations that share a commitment to women’s financial empowerment. This strategic focus not only ties the walkathon to the broader narrative of India’s progress but also creates a sense of national identity and unity around the sari. The aim is to make the “One Bharat Sari Walkathon” a dynamic and influential platform that fosters positive change, promotes economic empowerment, and celebrates the cultural heritage of India. It also involves crafting compelling stories and messages that resonate with a diverse audience, emphasizing the walkathon as more than just an event. The focus will be on building emotional connections and showcasing how the association with India, the sari, and various causes can attract a wide range of brands and personalities. By aligning with the CSR goals of participating brands, the platform becomes an avenue for them to contribute to positive social impact.

The vision for the future of the ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ is global expansion, transcending borders to replicate the event across India and abroad. This ambitious endeavor aims to showcase inclusivity by delving into diverse facets of identity and fashion on a worldwide stage. In this vision, the walkathon becomes a catalyst for tangible change – increasing the income of weavers and instilling a sense of pride in their craft. The event is not just a fashion statement; it’s a movement with a profound social, cultural, and economic impact on local communities-leaving an indelible mark on the world stage.