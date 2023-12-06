The community redefines the student housing experience by blending the comfort of large living spaces with the excitement of a vibrant community. Featuring a range of two to five-bedroom cottages, each unit is equipped with private bathrooms, in-unit laundry, high-speed Wi-Fi, and inviting porches.

At Redpoint, the focus is on creating a community where students can enjoy serenity and social engagement. The property boasts an array of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style zero-entry swimming pool with a swim-up movie screen, grilling stations, and a sand volleyball court.

Understanding the needs of modern students, Redpoint offers per-person contracts and roommate-matching services. Additionally, the community regularly hosts social events, encouraging residents to connect and build lasting friendships. The large outdoor spaces, including big porches, balconies, and patios, offer residents a chance to roam and relax in a setting that feels both expansive and intimate.

For more information, visit Redpoint Tallahassee’s website or contact (850) 361-8000.

About Redpoint Tallahassee: Redpoint Tallahassee is a unique student-living community offering an exceptional lifestyle close to Florida State University. What sets Redpoint apart is its commitment to providing an ‘outside of ordinary’ experience within a student-friendly budget. With its spacious layouts, luxurious amenities, and a commitment to creating a vibrant community, Redpoint is where students can thrive, find balance, and enjoy an exceptional lifestyle.

