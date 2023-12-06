Kwanzaa, a holiday celebrated by millions around the world, is rooted in the principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Kwanzaa Every Day brings these principles to life in a way that is accessible and engaging for children, fostering a sense of connection and a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of our cultural heritage.

How will Nia’s journey inspire you to embrace these principles in your own life? This question, posed by the authors, invites readers of all ages to reflect on the profound impact of Nia’s adventures and the enduring lessons they contain.

About the Authors:

Shamelle and Neils Ribieiro-Yemofio, along with their two young sons, are proud residents of Prince George’s County, Maryland. With over 20 years of combined experience in the field of education, they have been champions for educational equity. Neils, a native of the DMV region, has witnessed firsthand the educational disparities that exist within different communities and has dedicated his career to addressing these issues. Shamelle, hailing from North Carolina and New Jersey, benefited from college access programs that empowered her to pursue higher education. Both graduates of the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, Neils and Shamelle prioritize education not only within their family but also in their community.

Kwanzaa Every Day is available for purchase on and everywhere books are sold: https://www.amazon.com/Kwanzaa-Every-Day-Shamelle-Ribeiro-Yemofio/dp/B0CN5Z55VD

Join the conversation on social media and follow the journey of Kwanzaa Every Day on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekeystocollege/

About Keys to College LLC:

Keys to College LLC is a dynamic educational platform dedicated to empowering students and families with the tools they need to achieve their educational goals. Through a commitment to educational equity and access, Keys to College LLC seeks to make higher education a reality for all.

For more information about Keys to College LLC, please visit https://keystocollegellc.com/

###