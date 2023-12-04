Tasmanian Shipping requires attention

“We the Shooters, Fishers & Farmers Party are deeply concerned about the ongoing challenges plaguing our shipping industry, which plays a vital role in our economy. The constant negative issues, particularly surrounding King Island, the TT Line Ferries replacement, and the refueling problem with the Nunynia Icebreaker, demand urgent attention” said Michal Frydrych, SFF candidate for Bass.

Michal went on to say “The delays and associated costs have far-reaching implications for our economy. While we boast about producing the best, our ability to export efficiently and reliably is compromised. As we often hear in speeches, we are an island, and the smooth operation of our shipping services is crucial.”

“The situation with the Nunynia Icebreaker is baffling. We invested over $500 million in a vessel that missed an entire season due to serious breakdowns. The replacement icebreaker, which came at an additional cost, also faced mechanical failures. Now, we discover that the new ship can’t refuel in Hobart, its home port, due to a height issue under a bridge, incurring an estimated extra cost of around $1 million to refuel in Burnie. It raises questions about responsibility, project management, and approval processes.”

“A similar scenario unfolds with TT Line. After shifting from a German to a Finnish supplier, we are now confronted with delays without a clear delivery date. Were they not aware of the potential labor dependencies on countries like Ukraine and Russia for such projects?”

“The revelation of a senior project manager receiving a $200,000 payout, on top of a $25,000 performance bonus, amid executive management earning $4 million while operating two vessels raises eyebrows. Transparency is lacking, and stakeholders deserve answers.”

“It’s evident that a comprehensive review is imperative, starting from the board level. The current composition, filled with professional directors lacking shipping and stevedoring experience, some not even residing in Tasmania, raises concerns. To support our growing economy, we need a serious reevaluation of the transportation sector, led by individuals who can navigate us out of this challenging situation.”

Michal Frydrych has considerable world-wide experience in port management and shipping logistics.