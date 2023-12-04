Sunstone helps Bihar student secure his dream job with a package of 23 LPA

Sunstone, one of India’s leading higher education start-ups with a presence across 50+ institutions in 35 cities has successfully placed its student from Bihar at India’s leading real estate service company PropertyPistol with a package of INR 23 lacs per annum.

Born and brought up in Bihar, Varoon Singh, pursued his MBA from GD Goenka University, Gurugram. Sunstone helped him build a successful career path by providing financial, educational, and placement assistance. Before this job, Sunstone supported Varoon in attaining industry exposure by helping him land his dream job.

While talking about his experience at Sunstone, Varoon shared, “Sunstone has helped me achieve my dream of working with a reputed company. The holistic, industry-ready modules and mock interviews have helped me improve my skills. Seasoned industry experts who shared enriching real-world knowledge about on-the-job situations and case studies trained us. Beyond industry knowledge, Sunstone encouraged 360-degree personality development by encouraging us to participate in co-curricular activities and events.

Sunstone’s placement team strives to provide students with excellent internship and job opportunities in collaboration with renowned industry partners. They take full responsibility for ensuring students secure their desired job placements by actively engaging with recruiters and corporate partners throughout the process.

Congratulating Varoon on his achievement, Mr Piyush Nangru, Co-founder and COO, of Sunstone said, “We are extremely happy for Varoon and wish him all the success in his career. It is a proud moment for all of us. Sunstone has always strived to support students in achieving their dreams. At Sunstone, we believe in providing students with job-oriented training modules that have been designed to ensure that our students are job-ready in this dynamically changing industry. Our curriculum and training holistically develop students to make them suitable for jobs as well as for entrepreneurship goals.”

With Sunstone, students can access over 50+ top colleges in India, offering them practical exposure and real-world knowledge. With Sunstone’s experienced teachers and professional personnel from prestigious institutions like IIM and IIT, Sunstone aims to provide students with the required expertise. Students who avail of these programs can also access Sunstone’s Internships & Projects every semester. This combines case study-based learning, open-ended learning, and intensive masterclasses led by subject matter experts.