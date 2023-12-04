Masked man Baghdadi’s latest track ‘Jailan’ is a complete banger

One of the most unique figures from the Indian indie scene, Baghdadi is a name synonymous with folk, funk and freedom. The innovative artist now joins hands with II Music for his latest song ‘Jailan’.

‘Jailan’ is a gripping showpiece of Baghdadi’s distinct brand of music. A snazzy tune with a refreshingly rustic soul, it takes the best of Punjabi folk and gives it a super cool hip-hop twist. While the music drops quite a few funky beats, the lyrics are as raw, rooted and Punjabi as they can get. This tune will appeal to the Gen Z crowd as well as adventurous connoisseurs of Indian folk.

Written, composed and performed to stylish aplomb by Baghdadi, what makes this track stand out is the seamless medley of old school Punjabi spice and new age contemporary sizzle. ‘Jailan’ also sees talented music producer Trip Beats weave his signature fusion of bass heavy modern beats and classical folk elements.

A musician, pioneer and maverick rolled into one; Baghdadi redefines the phrase ‘out of the box’. A rising star who hails from the heart of Punjab, Baghdadi is a one-of-his-kind ‘masked artist’ who lets his music do the talking. He may not have revealed his face, but his work always wins countless hearts all over the nation.

‘Jailan’ also boasts of a swanky music video that is as cool and unique as the song itself. Featuring Baghdadi in all his masked glory, the Harriex and KaranDope directorial drips swagger in each and every frame. The entire look of the video exudes a hyper real and cyberpunk aesthetic. Christened as the Leo BRTHR’s, directors Harriex and KaranDope’s penchant for vivid frames is on its full display in the video. The music video has been produced under the banner of Karan Productions, a leading production house based in Chandigarh.

Talking about his latest piece of work, Baghdadi said, “The idea behind Jailan was to create a song that has the peppy thrill of folk and the modern funk of hip-hop. After that, we added many more layers to create a nice web of genres. Jailan’s music video is as freaky cool as the song, and I am really looking forward to the reactions to my latest work”.

Sharing his thoughts on the release, Rohit Sobti, Co-Founder, II Music, said, “Baghdadi is one of those rare artists who cherishes his folk roots, but also embraces contemporary genres with equal love. His work is a rocking mix of modern and classic. Jailan is crafted from a similar mold. Punjabi folk is its core, and hip-hop is the secret sauce that makes it a groovy delight. This track can surely thump its way into playlists”.

Baghdadi has always kept it fun, fresh and original with his music. With ‘Jailan’, he is once again at his entertaining best!

The song ‘Jailan’ is available on all leading music platforms. The music video is now live on YouTube.