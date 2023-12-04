Entrepreneurs are shaping the future through innovation in Rajasthan – Shri Kalicharan Saraf

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur in association with PHDCCI, conducted its 7th annual seminar of Rajasthan Development Dialogue 2023 on the theme ‘Innovation, Empowerment, and Visionary Initiatives’. Shri Kalicharan Saraf – Member of Assembly and former Health Minister, Rajasthan was invited as the chief guest. Shri Saraf expressed that entrepreneurs in Rajasthan are shaping the future through innovation. Shri Digvijay Dhabriya, Chair, PHDCCI, Rajasthan Chapter & CMD, Dhabriya Polywood Ltd, delivered the welcome address as the guest of honour. Shri Dhabriya threw the light upon the significant contribution of Rajasthan entrepreneurs to the national growth. Dr. Prabhat Pankaj, Director welcomed the guests and shared that this seminar will help to advocate for collaborative and innovative approaches to address challenges and unlock the region’s potential. A comprehensive student-driven SME Report was also unveiled on this occasion. The report is based on the first-hand insights by students as a part of the Industry Immersion Program into the small and medium enterprise sector of Rajasthan.

Throughout the day, notable sessions highlighted various aspects crucial to Rajasthan’s growth, focusing on advancing manufacturing via innovative technologies, process excellence, and strategic industrial initiatives. In the session ‘Rural Renaissance: Nurturing Agriculture for Rajasthan’s Tomorrow,’ Dr. Atul Gupta, Chair Managing Director, Sunrise Agriland Development & Research Pvt. Ltd; Mr. Radhey Shayam Sharma, Director, Baagwaan Irrigation; Mr. Laxman Prasad Sharma- Secretary, Rajasthan State Agriculture Marketing Board expressed their views, while in the session ‘Empowering Rajasthan: Social Sector Innovations for a Brighter Tomorrow,’ Ms. Nisha Grover, Founder, Vatsalya Legacy Education; Ms. Priti Goyal, Founder, Dream Achiever Club; Ms. Laxmi Ashok, Founder, Shilpayan Sansthan; Ms. Lavina Rathore, Project Manager, I-India shared their thoughts. ‘Rajasthan Renaissance: Exploring the Investment and Business Opportunities,’ featured eminent speakers like Mr. R K Gupta, Resident Director, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mr. VS Shekhawat, Director, VS Shekhawat & Associates and Mr. Prahlad Rai, Manager, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO). In the session ‘Rajasthan Reimagined: Crafting Tomorrow’s Heritage, Designing Future Tourism,’ Ms. Radhika Pachar, Director, Pachar Group of Hotels; Mr. Shivang Agrawal, Architect, Studio Infinite and Mr. Vishnu Goyal, Director, VAB Consultancy Solution shared their thoughts.

In the session ‘Educational Visionaries: Transforming Challenges into opportunities in Rajasthan,’ Dr. R.L. Raina, Vice-Chancellor/President, Jaipur National University; Dr. Anoop Singh Poonia, Chairman Rajasthan Institute of Engineering and Technology and Dr. Raghav Prakash, Chairman, Parishkar International College expressed their views. In the session, “Evolving Landscapes: Town Planning for a Flourishing Rajasthan” the speakers were Er Nagendra Chaudhary, General Secretary, Township Developers Association of Rajasthan; Mr. Satish Sharma, Former Chief Town Planner. In the session, “Crafting the future: Innovations in Manufacturing Excellence” the speakers were Shri Ajay Gupta, CEO, Kamtech Associates Mr. Sudhir Nijawan, Managing Director, Nifty Innovation Pvt Ltd. In the session “Circular Economy/ Sustainability-From Waste to Wealth: Rajasthan’s Circular Revolution” the speakers were Dr. V K. Singhal, Fomer Chief Engineer, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Development; Mr. Manoj Sabu, Co-Founder, Ecowrap. In the session, “Blue Horizons: Rajasthan’s Journey towards Water Conservation” the speakers were, Mr. Ravi Solanki, Engineer, Water Resources Department (WRDO); Dr. V K. Singhal, Former Chief Engineer, Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Department. In the session, “Rajasthan’s Entrepreneurs: Crafting Success, Defining Tomorrow” Ms. Alka Batra, Managing Director, Aegis Jobs; Ms. Meeta Mathur, Chairperson, AWARE; Mr. Dhawal Singhal, Mentor, I-start Rajasthan expressed their views.

Shri Amit Kumar Choudhary, Co-Chair, PHDCCI-Rajasthan Chapter & Director, DD Pharmaceuticals was the guest of honour for the valedictory session. Dr. Varun Chotia and Dr. Aparna Mendiratta convened the seminar and presented a formal vote of thanks.