Kasuri Hosts Launch of Luxury Jewelry Line by Hudson-Based Trans Artist

Kasuri is proud to present “Aegis: Athena’s Shield – New work by Rachael Que Vargas” in the special projects space.

Meet the artist, explore the work and join in community.

What:​ R Que V Jewelry line launch and exhibition

Who:​ Rachael Que Vargas

When:​ December 16, 2023, 3:00-6:30PM

Where:​ Kasuri. 359 Columbia St., Hudson, NY

Rachael Que Vargas is the artist who lived inside of John T. Unger for 54 years, providing their best ideas. She is the same artist, but female, refashioned and a force of nature in the best possible way.

A poet, sculptor and artist for over 30 years, Rachael Que Vargas’ new work is both a return to the past and an engagement with the future. Jewelry was her first medium, borne out of practicality. It was a way to realize ideas for larger work, that would come later, but with limited tools, materials and space.

After transitioning, she found herself drawn to jewelry again. However this time the impetus was more personal, a way of exploring the ideas of her large scale work, but relating it to the body, her body in particular. It became an exploration of how sculpture can meet the body, gain an intimacy with it, becoming ornament, armor and shield.

About Kasuri:

Kasuri brings visionary fashion and queer community to Hudson, NY, the greater Hudson Valley and beyond. The boutique offers a powerful, unique and idiosyncratically curated selection of some of the world’s most important Japanese, European, and American designers. With a sensibility firmly rooted in the (post) avant-garde and staffed by a team passionately devoted to fashion (and many other things!) Kasuri strives to create an environment where experimentation and tradition integrate in ever-evolving ways, where everyone is welcome to explore and contribute, where ideas are imagined and debated and where self-expression and community can thrive and grow.