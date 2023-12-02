Intermountain’s Select Health Expands Network, Adding AdventHealth as New Provider in Colorado

The Select Health and AdventHealth collaboration represents a strategic effort to broaden provider networks and offer members an expanded range of services.

To help meet the growing need for healthcare services for Medicare beneficiaries, individuals, and families in Colorado, Select Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intermountain Health, recently announced the addition of AdventHealth to its Select Health provider network. This collaboration provides enhanced access to quality healthcare for consumers throughout Colorado. Access to this new provider network is effective January 1, 2024.

The collaboration with AdventHealth represents a strategic effort by Select Health to broaden its provider networks statewide and offer members an expanded range of healthcare services. With AdventHealth joining as a new provider, Select Health members will benefit from increased choices, options, and access to specialized care, ensuring they receive the comprehensive services and care they need.

“The addition of AdventHealth into our already robust network of providers illustrates our long-term commitment to healthcare in Colorado,” said Curt Howell, market president of the Peaks Region for Select Health, which includes Colorado. “This relationship allows us to increase access to exceptional care and facilities to more individuals, ensuring that members receive convenient and quality healthcare services close to home.”

Select Health, known for its dedication to member-centric services and innovation, shares the same values of excellence and compassion that drive AdventHealth. Through this collaboration, members will gain access to a wide array of services, including specialized treatments, advanced medical technologies, and a network of more than 800 experienced healthcare professionals. Select Health members will also have access to AdventHealth clinics and five hospitals: AdventHealth Avista, AdventHealth Castle Rock, AdventHealth Littleton, AdventHealth Parker, and AdventHealth Porter.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Select Health as they include AdventHealth in their top-tier provider network,” says Brett Spenst, president & CEO of AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain Region. “Together, we will ensure that more people have access to the compassionate care and healing AdventHealth is known for in Colorado. This aligns perfectly with our mission to Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ, and we look forward to making a positive impact on even more individuals.”

The addition of AdventHealth to the Select Health network underscores the importance of options and access in healthcare. Members will have greater flexibility in choosing healthcare providers and services that best align with their unique needs, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes and increased satisfaction.

Select Health remains dedicated to fostering relationships with top-tier healthcare providers to continually enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services. This expanded network in Colorado adds to the existing access to high-value, quality healthcare that Select Health members receive through Intermountain Health and UCHeath providers and facilities.

For more information about Select Health and its network of providers, visit selecthealth.org.

About Select Health

Select Health® is a nonprofit health plan dedicated to simplifying access to healthcare for its more than one million members across the Mountain West. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Health of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, Select Health is committed to making this possible through simple, sincere, and seamless experiences and products. Centered around member needs, Select Health offers commercial and government medical plans, as well as dental, wellness products, and pharmacy benefit management. For more information, visit selecthealth.org.

About AdventHealth

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a not-for-profit healthcare system providing whole-person care at hundreds of care sites and more than 50 hospitals across nine states. For more than 90 years, AdventHealth Avista, AdventHealth Castle Rock, AdventHealth Littleton, AdventHealth Parker, and AdventHealth Porter have served the Rocky Mountain region’s healthcare needs. AdventHealth also offers primary and specialty care sites, as well as emergency rooms, urgent care locations, hospice, and more, across the Front Range. For more information on AdventHealth locations in Colorado, visit www.AdventHealth.com/Colorado

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.