SalonInteractive Launches in Square App Marketplace to Provide eCommerce, Marketing, and More to Beauty Professionals

SalonInteractive, the beauty industry’s eCommerce and marketing platform, today announced the launch of its integration with Square, the globally trusted software, hardware, and payments company. The new offering enables sellers to incorporate SalonInteractive’s eCommerce and marketing into their Square account directly from the Square App Marketplace.

SalonInteractive provides free, customizable Online Stores to beauty professionals, so their clients have a convenient way to purchase professional products from their local businesses. Salons and spas can set up their Online Stores in minutes and start earning commissions with purchases shipped directly to clients through a network of authorized distributors.

Beauty professionals can send Product Recommendations and introduce clients to their Online Store in a few simple steps. SalonInteractive also offers powerful marketing features, including automated and mass emails with industry-specific templates, campaign tracking, and dedicated onboarding – all designed to keep clients informed and engaged.

“I’m no longer just all over the place in all these different systems or trying to check a million things to stay in contact with clients,” said Michaela Koestler, an independent stylist and Square seller who recently connected her account with SalonInteractive. “I’ve had on my to-do list forever that I need to implement my new client emails into SalonInteractive – with this new Square integration, it’s nice to not have to do it manually.”

SalonInteractive also provides direct access to data with a detailed product catalog of over 400 brands. The product catalog provides education at the beauty professional’s fingertips, with information living in one place for their entire team.

By integrating with Square, thousands of beauty sellers that use Square now have the ability to use SalonInteractive’s platform to sell professional salon and spa products online and market to their clients.

“SalonInteractive’s inclusion on the Square App Marketplace will give beauty-related sellers access to a new marketing and eCommerce solution that helps drive service and retail sales, strengthens client relationships, and adds value to their salon and spa services,” said SalonInteractive Founder and CEO Jim Bower, who is a former salon owner and 38-year industry veteran.

“We’re excited about this collaboration with Square sellers and bringing over 400 brands to salons and spas across the country, including top lines such as Kevin Murphy, Redken, L’Oréal, Milbon, Eleven, and more,” added SalonInteractive President Randy Cotten.

This new offering is available to US-based SalonInteractive users and Square sellers. To learn more about SalonInteractive’s integration with Square, visit https://www.saloninteractive.com/partners/industry-software/square.

About SalonInteractive

SalonInteractive is an eCommerce and marketing platform that provides free Online Stores for stylists, salons, barbershops, and spas. For more information about SalonInteractive, please visit saloninteractive.com.