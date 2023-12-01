eBook, Mass Casualty Incidents: How Enhanced Communication Saves Lives

MCIs are becoming increasingly common between mass shootings, extreme weather events, car pileups, chemical events and more. With over 400 mass shootings and 15 major weather disasters in the U.S. this year, all teams need to be equipped to handle MCI’s. When facing Mass Casualty Incidents where large numbers of patients quickly need care, clear communication and collaboration are essential for healthcare teams to ensure patients get the right care at the right place and the right time.

During MCI’s various teams need seamless communication to quickly activate teams, gain information on available beds at the surrounding hospitals, send EMS to the right destinations once they have patients, and ensure incident command can easily designate resources.

In the eBook, readers will learn more about:

the challenges healthcare teams encounter during MCIs

the communication needs of the various players

the benefits of using one communication platform where teams can be tracked, activated and sent to the right destination

how GDs e-Bridge Communication Platform and D-Scribe X can support healthcare providers during MCIs

how having these communication tools in place as a resource for healthcare teams changes the future of Mass Casualty Incidents.

