Hong Kong – 2023 District Council Election Forum

2023 District Council Election Forum ************************************



To enable voters to have thorough understanding of the background, election platform, competency of the district council candidates as well as their views and recommendations for district matters so that voters can vote for the best and the most suitable district council member to represent their requests, the Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) has been producing 2023 District Council Election Forum (the Forum) for broadcast starting from December 1.

The Forum will be broadcast on RTHK TV Channel 31 for seven consecutive days starting from December 1 to December 7. The radio version will be broadcast concurrently on RTHK Radio 2 (FM94.8). The broadcasting time at TV channel will be at 9.30pm, Friday to Monday; and at 6.30pm and 9.30pm Tuesday to Thursday. The radio version will be broadcast from 9pm to 12 midnight, Monday to Friday; and from 8pm to 12 midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

The Forum consists of two sessions, that is, the session on District Council geographical constituencies (DCGCs) and the session on District Committees constituencies (DCCs). For the session introducing 171 candidates from the 44 DCGCs will be broadcast from December 1 to December 4 at night; while the DCCs’ session, 228 candidates from 18 districts will be broadcast from December 5 to December 7 at night. During the Forum, each candidate will introduce his/her election platform and respond to one random question on relevant local issue. Public members may get detailed information and review the Forum by browsing the dedicated District Council Election website (app7.rthk.hk/special/dcelection2023) (Chinese version only) .

Additionally, RTHK has also produced eight episodes of TV programme, “Get a comprehensive view of the DC election” and 10 episodes of radio programme “Know more about the DC election” to explain to the members of public about the background and relevant information of the 2023 District Council Ordinary Election, in a simple and concise manner. All details about these programmes and other District Council election-related matters can also be found on the RTHK’s dedicated District Council Election website.

“This District Council election is the first large-scale territory-wide election being held after improving the district governance system and reforming the District Councils (DCs), and is of utmost significance to the good governance and the long-term stability of the HKSAR, the well-being of every citizen, and the harmony and stability of the community. By organising a number of election forums, the Government aims at providing each candidate with equal opportunities and channel to present to members of the public their election platform and views on relevant local issue. At the same time, it may enable general public to understand that improvements to the district governance system and reforms to the DCs are highly relevant to the public’s livelihood and important to improving governance at the district level, and also encourages them to actively participate in this District Council election for building a better community,” a Government’s spokesman said.