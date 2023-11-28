AMHSSC Expands Network of COEs Nationwide to Elevate India’s Apparel Industry

The Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) has announced a significant expansion of its Centres of Excellence (COEs) across India, taking a giant stride towards enhancing excellence in the country’s burgeoning apparel industry. These COEs, strategically located in multiple cities, will address the critical need for advanced skill development and expertise to meet the evolving demands of this vibrant sector.

The new Centres of Excellence will be established in Delhi, Karur (Tamil Nadu), Guwahati (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Mumbai and Sangli (Maharashtra), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), and Trivandrum (Kerala). This expansion complements the existing COEs in Noida and Tirupur and underscores AMH SSC’s dedication to equipping the apparel industry workforce with advanced skills and knowledge.

Dr Roopak Vasishtha, chief executive officer, AMHSSC, stressed the importance of preparing a qualified workforce capable of meeting the industry’s rising demand for excellence. He emphasized the need for establishing numerous Centres of Excellence nationwide, a vision shared by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

With the apparel industry employing a staggering 3.58 crore workforce and the demand for skilled labour projected to reach an additional 86 lakh workers by 2025, as per PwC report, these new Centres of Excellence, established by AMHSSC, play a pivotal role in preparing and providing the skilled personnel needed to meet these demands.

Dr Vasishtha referred to the Invest India report and noted that the Government of India has launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme with an approved outlay of INR 10,683 crore. This initiative aims to promote the production of Man-Made Fiber (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textile Products within the country, propelling the textiles industry to greater size and scale while enhancing its global competitiveness.

AMH SSC is committed to nurturing a highly skilled workforce through its COEs, ensuring the industry remains not only competitive on a global scale but also a source of national pride.