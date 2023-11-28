GRSE Triumphs at PRSI National Awards 2023: Secures Excellence in Five Distinct Categories

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, a premier warship builder, bagged awards for five distinct categories at the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Awards 2023, showcasing its commitment to excellence across various domains. DIG Subrato Ghosh, ICG(Retd.), Director (Personnel), GRSE, received the awards from Swami Chidanand Saraswati at an award function held at Dr BR Ambedkar International Convention Centre, Janpath, New Delhi on 25 Nov 23.

GRSE’s exceptional craftsmanship earned it the PRSI National Award for its outstanding Coffee Table Book, while its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility led to the title of “Best PSU for Implementing CSR”. Acknowledgment for the “Best PSU for Childcare Project” highlighted GRSE’s dedication to community welfare, and its strides in self-reliance aligned with the GoI’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative earned the “Best Organisational Effort in Aatmanirbhar Bharat” award. Additionally, the company’s innovative contributions to R&D in Defence were recognized with the PRSI National Award for “New R&D Efforts in Defence Sector.” These accolades underscore GRSE’s excellence and substantial contributions across diverse domains.

The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Awards is an annual recognition program that acknowledges outstanding achievements in the field of public relations and corporate communications. The awards celebrate excellence in various categories, including communication campaigns, publications, CSR initiatives, and organizational efforts contributing to societal welfare.