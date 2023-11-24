iPOP! Alum Alexis Knapp to Star in Spyder Dobrofsky’s New Horror Film “Down Below”

Alexis Knapp, a distinguished alum of iPOP!, has officially joined the cast of the much-anticipated horror film “Down Below,” directed by the visionary filmmaker Spyder Dobrofsky.

Alexis Knapp, known for her compelling performances and dynamic presence, is set to bring her unique talent to this chilling new project.

About iPOP!

