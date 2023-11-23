Renee Servello’s ‘Petey the Pug’ Leaps into Hearts, Enchants Readers at Manila International Book Fair 2023

Queens Village, NY – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

The Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) 2023 was graced by the heartwarming presence of Petey the Pug, the endearing creation of author Renee Servello. From September 14th to 17th, readers and enthusiasts were treated to a delightful journey through the pages of this captivating tale.

Petey the Pug, authored by Renee Servello, captured the hearts of attendees at MIBF 2023 with its charming narrative and lovable characters. Through vibrant storytelling, Servellos book beautifully illustrates the adventures of Petey, a spirited pug with a heart of gold, and his endearing escapades that resonate with readers of all ages.

This endearing story not only delighted visitors but also garnered praise for its touching themes and delightful illustrations. Attendees were captivated by the heartwarming tale that celebrates friendship, loyalty, and the joy of embracing ones unique qualities, beautifully crafted by Renee Servello.

We are thrilled by the overwhelming reception Petey the Pug received at MIBF 2023, expressed Renee Servello. Its been an absolute joy sharing Peteys adventures and the positive messages woven into his story with such a fantastic audience!

As Petey the Pug continues to win hearts, Renee Servello looks forward to further sharing this enchanting tale with readers worldwide.

For those who missed the chance to meet Petey and his friends at MIBF 2023, Petey the Pug is available for purchase, inviting readers to embark on a heartwarming journey filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments.