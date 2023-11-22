South View Lodges Launch Exclusive Winter Offer

Soon to be decorated with Christmas trees and decorations to celebrate the festive season, Jill and Andrew Taylor, the owners of South View Lodges, have added an extra-special touch for their guests’ arrival.

Often visited by guests looking for a special break away from the reality of everyday life, South View Lodges in Shillingford St George, provides contemporary, luxury lodge breaks for a wide range of guests. From their newest lodge, No.6, which features electric gates and a private drive, to the dog-friendly Kingfisher Lodge, guests are able to pick their dream lodge from a selection of stylish lodges that all come equipped with their own hot tub.

Jill Taylor, owner of South View Lodges, expresses that she wants to spread Christmas cheer all around, welcoming guests with open arms and of course, a glass of bubbly.

Advancing to state how much she loves to meet new guests and also, seeing returning guests, Jill affirms that she hopes this offer will result in the chance for more people to come and see the stunning hidden gem of South Devon.

Only valid for a certain amount of time, guests must quote WINTERBREAKS at the time of booking to qualify for this offer. For more information, please contact Jill directly by emailing info ( @ ) southviewlodges dot co dot uk or phoning on 07889 830948 dot

About South View Lodges

South View Lodges is an award-winning luxury lodge retreat, located in Exeter, South Devon.

Since 2010, South View Lodges have established themselves as a friendly and approachable team that provide first-class breaks. Dedicated to providing their guests with nothing short of a memorable occasion, Jill and Andrew Taylor consistently go above and beyond to ensure that their guests have a memorable and exciting experience as a whole.

For more information, please visit their website at https://www.southviewlodges.co.uk/.

