Integrative Systems Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer to Leadership Team

Mike, an industry veteran with 30+ years of proven expertise in P&L ownership, product development, brand development, and global market development success, brings a wealth of experience in optimizing operational efficiencies and driving strategic initiatives.

Mikes visionary leadership and track record of holding executive-level roles at renowned industrial firms including Emerson and Crown Holdings, bestowing his expertise in marketing, mergers, strategic planning, technology implementation, and channel management align seamlessly with Integrative Systems’ commitment to delivering exceptional services and enhancing operational excellence.

Simultaneously, Jay steps into the pivotal role of CFO, leveraging 30+ years of financial leadership experience and an impeccable record in financial management. Jay has held CFO and Executive level financial positions in multi-store retail operations, wholesale, distribution operations, and technology software companies that have experienced exponential financial and multi-unit growth.

Their strategic acumen and proficiency in driving financial growth strategies will play a crucial role in steering Integrative Systems toward sustained financial success and growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike and Jay to our executive team at Integrative Systems,” said Rajesh, CEO of Integrative Systems. “Their collective expertise and strategic vision will significantly contribute to our ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability.”

The appointment of Mike Stein and Jay Amond underscores Integrative Systems’ dedication to assembling a robust leadership team capable of navigating the evolving landscape of technology solutions and fostering continued growth.

