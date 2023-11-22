DDB Completes Marriott Sheraton Renovation

PA.

The renovation consisted of several enhancements to the Marriott hotel’s external areas, culminating in the establishment of modernized spaces for the enjoyment of guests.

This 4-week project called for immediate mobilization. Project review, pricing, awarding, and kickoff were required within a two-day period to meet the accelerated deadline requirements.

Construction was effectuated for Remington Hospitality, which has been faithfully working in collaboration with DDB Contracting for greater than 10 years.

Remington Hospitality is a distinguished hospitality management company, highly regarded for its exceptional service and expertise in property administration. Since its establishment in 1968, the hospitality group has built a reputation of excellence, quickly becoming a leader in the hospitality industry.

We are proud to be one of Remington Hospitalitys go-to general contractors for projects requiring immediate attention, with expedited timelines. It is our pleasure to offer our clients unwavering competitive pricing and strict timeline adherence. says Eric Albanese, CEO at DDB Contracting.

Founded in 1987, DDB Contracting is a family owned and operated full service, self-performing general contractor, servicing all divisions of commercial construction. DDB Contracting has committed itself to building loyal partnerships within the construction industry, providing expertise, meticulousness, and going above and beyond for each client.

