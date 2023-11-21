Hong Kong – CSB Volunteer Team encourages colleagues to vote at DC election (with photos)

CSB Volunteer Team encourages colleagues to vote at DC election (with photos) *****************************************************************************



With only 20 days to go before the District Council (DC) Election, the Civil Service Bureau (CSB) Volunteer Team distributed leaflets to civil servants at the walkways and footbridge outside the Central Government Offices (CGO) at Tamar as they finished work this evening (November 20), to further disseminate the message of casting one’s vote at the DC election.

The Volunteer Team, led by the Secretary for the Civil Service, Mrs Ingrid Yeung, and joined by the Permanent Secretary for the Civil Service, Mr Clement Leung, and a number of deputy secretaries, was composed of staff members from various grades including Administrative Officers and Executive Officers. They aimed to convey a simple message – vote with your families on December 10!

Mrs Yeung said, “The DC election to be held on December 10 is the first election after improving the district governance system and reforming the DCs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. We all earnestly hope that the new DCs could make district services more targeted and bring stability and development to Hong Kong. Civil servants, like members of the general public, should actively participate in it.

“This election is of great significance. Earlier, different Heads of Departments have promoted the DC election in their departments through various channels. It is also the first time for us to join hands with the four central civil service consultative councils to publicise the election. The staff and management sides have been working together to let civil servants understand the importance of the election. The CSB Volunteer Team would like to do more and encourage more colleagues to follow the election and vote together, and to grasp the opportunity to elect DC members who do real work for the districts.”

The CSB Volunteer Team will continue to promote the importance of the DC election to colleagues through various means, including promotions in other government buildings.