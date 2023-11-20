Melissa M. Malloy, Partner, Pierce Davis and Perritano LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Asbestos Litigation Trends

For further details, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/asbestos-litigation-trends-cle/

About Melissa M. Malloy

Melissa M. Malloy focuses her practice on the defense of toxic tort actions. For the past thirteen years, as a member of a National Coordinating Counsel team, she has assisted in the nationwide defense of an equipment manufacturer in the asbestos litigation. Her work includes the investigation of key facts, the development of expert strategy, the preparation of dispositive motions, and trial preparation and appellate support for federal and state cases filed in jurisdictions across the United States.

Ms. Malloy previously served as an appellate law clerk to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands for three years. She is currently a member of the Defense Research Institute. She is admitted to the state bars of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the U.S. District Courts for the Districts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

About Pierce Davis & Perritano LLP

Pierce Davis & Perritano LLP is a full-service civil litigation and trial firm based in Boston, with additional offices in Providence, RI, Bridgeport, CT and Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 1998, the firm represents a wide range of businesses, municipalities, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, individuals, and their insurers. With more than 20 attorneys, the firm aggressively defends clients in complex product liability, toxic tort, municipal liability and other specialty liability litigation. The attorneys also have extensive experience providing consultation and litigation services to businesses in areas ranging from contractual relations to employment practices. PDPs attorneys do not only advocate, they lead influencing and shaping governing legal principles in landmark cases. Through its smaller size, PDP is able to foster an atmosphere of efficiency, responsiveness, and personal connection not found in larger firms.

Event Summary

Asbestos litigation remains a dynamic and pivotal facet of the legal realm, holding profound consequences for both victims and implicated industries. In this enlightening session, we will unravel the intricate factors that shape legal proceedings involving asbestos. Our panel of experts will delve into crucial subjects, encompassing recent advancements in diagnosing and treating asbestos-related diseases, navigating the complexities of jurisdictional challenges within asbestos cases, and elucidating the strategic approaches employed by plaintiff firms to construct formidable cases. Furthermore, we will scrutinize contemporary trends within asbestos litigation, dissecting the legal intricacies and regulations that exert influence on this legal domain.

Join us in this webcast, where we will dissect asbestos litigation from multiple perspectives, offering invaluable insights beneficial to legal practitioners, medical professionals, risk management specialists, and anyone seeking to remain well-informed in this ever-evolving legal landscape.

Key Topics to Be Discussed:

– Asbestos-Related Diseases

– Jurisdiction in Asbestos Cases

– Plaintiff Firm Strategies

– Current Asbestos Litigation Trends

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###