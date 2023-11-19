Artist Cynthia Pinot, Wins Two Awards And Achieves Success During Indigenous Awareness Month

Cynthia Pinot, A Multi-Disciplined Latin Artist With Indigenous Roots Shines At Scottsdale’s Camelback Gallery And At An Indigenous Language Non-Profit Celebrity Auction, The Oki Language Project

AUSTIN, Texas – Nov. 17, 2023 – PRLog — A renowned multi-disciplined artist with indigenous roots, has recently achieved exceptional success during Indigenous Awareness Month. Known for her profound connection to the human story, dreams and emotions, she has achieved remarkable success during Indigenous Awareness Month. This extraordinary artist has won two prestigious awards at a Scottsdale gallery and sold six captivating pieces of art through the nonprofit organization, Oki Language Project, during their celebrity auction. This makes it a total of twelve shows, eight awards, and two sold out shows this year alone.

Cynthia Pinot is embracing her Indigenous – Mexican heritage and channels it into her art, creating visually stunning pieces that captivate viewers and evoke deep emotions. Her artistic expression encompasses various artistic mediums, combining digital illustration, painting, and photography allowing her to explore themes of identity, culture, and spirituality.

At the Camelback Gallery in Scottsdale, Cynthia Pinot was honored with two notable awards. The first award, “The Gold Award” recognizes her exceptional ability to artistically convey the unique experiences and perspectives of story through texture and story The second award, “The Bronze Award,” acknowledges the artist’s continued extraordinary talent in capturing the attention and imagination of viewers through her remarkable creations.

Furthermore, Cynthia Pinot demonstrated her commitment to supporting indigenous language preservation and revitalization efforts by participating in the Oki Language Non-Profit Celebrity Auction. This highly anticipated auction event brought together artists, celebrities, and advocates to raise funds for promoting indigenous languages and story. Cynthia Pinot contributed six remarkable pieces of art to the auction, each reflecting their profound connection to their indigenous roots. Their artworks spoke to the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and stories encapsulated within indigenous languages.

The art pieces by Cynthia garnered significant attention at the auction, resulting in all six pieces being sold to enthusiastic collectors. Among the pieces sold was a detailed portrait of Canadian Actor and founder of the nonprofit, Eugene BraveRock. He is Blackfoot from the Blood Tribe, and is best known for his work in the blockbuster hit “Wonder Woman.” The remarkable success of her artwork not only celebrates her creative talent but also, exudes a synergy between Cynthia Pinot and the foundation, as it contributes to the preservation of indigenous languages and the recognition of indigenous voices, leaving art collectors gasping for future works through this collaboration.

Cynthia Pinot expressed her gratitude for the recognition and support her art received, emphasizing the importance of indigenous awareness and the power of art in fostering cultural understanding and appreciation. She hopes that her artistic journey will continue to inspire others and encourage conversations about the importance of preserving indigenous culture and languages.

As Indigenous Awareness Month comes to a close, Cynthia Pinot’s achievements serve as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of indigenous communities, their cultural contributions, and the transformative power of art.

To learn more about Cynthia Pinot and her artistic journey, visit https://www.quantummuseart.com and follow on social media.