Hong Kong – Police launch large-scale exhibition to promote anti-drug messages (with photos)

Police launch large-scale exhibition to promote anti-drug messages (with photos)



The Narcotics Bureau (NB) of the Hong Kong Police Force launched a large-scale anti-drug exhibition titled “Love Our Life – LOL Party 2023”, at the West Kowloon Cultural District from today (November 18) for two consecutive days. With “Drugs? Never ever!” as the theme, the exhibition aims to raise anti-drug awareness among the public, particularly the youth, in an innovative and lively way through a series of publicity and educational activities.

Addressing at the opening ceremony, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Siu Chak-yee, said that the harm of drugs on society was beyond doubt, not only causing irreversible health damages, but also ruining young people’s future and their families. He noted that with the legalisation of individual drugs in some countries, the public, especially youngsters, have become less vigilant against drugs and underestimated the consequences. Therefore, whilst taking enforcement actions, the Force also focuses on carrying out anti-drug publicity and education work, and is actively reaching out to the community and schools to disseminate anti-drug messages.

Mr Siu pointed out that the year-on-year decrease in the number of drug-related offences committed by young people in the first three quarters of this year was encouraging, reflecting the effectiveness of anti-drug publicity and education work over the past year. The number of youths aged under 21 arrested for serious drug offences is about 130, hitting a record low in ten years. He hoped that all sectors of the community would continue to cooperate to convey the positive messages of love for life while promoting an anti-drug culture for a drug-free society.

The two-day event “Love Our Life – LOL Party 2023” offers a wide range of exciting activities, including the game booths set up by this year’s “Leadership Institute on Narcotics” mentees, first-ever anti-drug themed drone show in the territory, and an experience sharing session by rehabilitated drug abusers. Other activities such as rope skipping performances, fitness sessions, music busking and sharing by youth literature writer, Ms Ma Chui-lo, will also be presented to promote the message of cherishing life, staying away from drugs, and developing a positive value and healthy life through sports, music and reading.

Also officiating at the ceremony were the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mr Chow Yat-ming; Director of Crime and Security, Mr Yip Wan-lung; and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ms Chung Wing-man.

This is the second time that the Force has held the “Love Our Life – LOL Party” anti-drug exhibition since last year, which is also the highlight of NB’s anti-drugs campaign between September and November. The “Leadership Institute on Narcotics” was set up by NB in 2021, nurturing 100 outstanding young anti-drug leaders every year by motivating young people to organise their own anti-drug campaigns on campus and to actively disseminate anti-drug messages in schools and the community.

