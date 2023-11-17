T-Medical Group Acquires Telaleaf Health, a German Telemedicine Company, Expanding Its Cannabis Services

The acquisition marks T-Medical’s entry into the German medical cannabis market, which is currently the largest in Europe, worth over $200 million annually. Telaleaf’s telemedicine platform, educational resources, and network of cannabis physicians will also give T-Medical a significant presence in the German market.

Telaleaf Health GmbH, a specialized telemedicine portal owned and operated by Telaleaf, enables patients to conveniently consult with doctors online about medical cannabis treatment. Telaleaf’s user-friendly platform aims to improve the patient experience by providing seamless access to cannabis experts and resources.

“Telaleaf has built an unrivaled telemedicine platform focused specifically on medical cannabis in Germany,” said T-Medical CEO Dominic Bianco . “With this acquisition, we gain a strong footprint in the high-growth German market and the ability to serve patients nationally through Telaleaf’s impressive digital capabilities.”

T-Medical plans to leverage Telaleaf’s platform, doctor network, and educational tools to expand across Europe. The company will hire experienced cannabis doctors and medical professionals in key markets to roll out Telaleaf’s telemedicine services in other countries.

“By joining T-Medical, we can rapidly scale our platform and cannabis treatment services across Europe,” said Telaleaf CEO Gavin Treanor. “Together, we have the resources and expertise to expand access to medical cannabis globally.”

Germany legalized medical cannabis in 2017, leading to rapid growth in patient demand. However, access remains challenging, with less than 200 specialized doctors writing cannabis prescriptions nationally. Telaleaf solves this through online consultations and by providing physicians with training and support for cannabis treatment.

T-Medical is focused on improving medical cannabis access and education. The acquisition of Telaleaf provides an ideal platform to serve patients and doctors as the medical cannabis market expands globally.