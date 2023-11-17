Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon Returns on November 19 to San Francisco Bay Area

The Annual Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon takes place this season on November 19, 2023 in San Francisco. Chocolate aficionados, fanatics, lovers and addicts can taste & experience a wide range of artisan, gourmet & premium chocolate in one of the world’s most well-known culinary metropolitan areas.

The Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon features over 30 chocolatiers, confectioners, and other culinary artisans. An intimate setting, the Fall Chocolate Salon is a unique opportunity to find holiday gifts, while tasting and savoring the chocolate lovers experience.

Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon participants include chocolatiers, confectioners, and other culinary artisans, such as Amano Artisan Chocolate, Z. Cioccolato,,Michael’s Chocolates, Formosa Chocolates, Goufrais, CocoTutti Chocolates, R & J Toffees, Brigadeiro Sprinkles, The Good Chocolate, p.o.p. candy co., flying noir, Kindred Cooks Caramels, Fabula Tea, and more.

For more information or tickets, www.FallChocolateSalon.com.

The San Francisco Chocolate Salon, Los Angeles Chocolate Salon, Sacramento Chocolate Salon, Fall Holiday Chocolate Salon and International Chocolate Salon are produced by TasteTV, which originally created the first Chocolate Salon event in San Francisco in 2007, inspired by its cultural cookbook on chocolate, entitled “French Chocolate.” French Chocolate is available on Amazon.com and on www.FrenchChocolateCookbook.com.