Hong Kong – Warsaw audiences discover heroines of Hong Kong films at Five Flavours Asian Film Festival (with photos)

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Berlin (HKETO Berlin) is presenting six Hong Kong productions in a dedicated “Hong Kong Heroines” section at the 17th Five Flavours Asian Film Festival, taking place from November 15 to December 3 (Warsaw time) in Warsaw.

On the occasion of the Festival’s opening ceremony, the Acting Director of HKETO Berlin, Miss Bonnie Ka, acknowledged the great collaboration with the Festival. “I am glad to share that the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Berlin has been a partner of the festival for over 10 years now. The Five Flavours Asian Film Festival has always been a unique stage for outstanding films from East and Southeast Asia for the Polish audience,” Miss Ka said.

The “Hong Kong Heroines” section is the main part of this year’s festival. The opening film of the section, “An Autumn’s Tale”, is an award-wining classic of Hong Kong cinema, directed by Mabel Cheung. This lovingly told film is an iconic romantic drama, and a modern-day fable that captures the notions of diasporic identity and the myth of the American dream. It also captures a unique perspective on what it means to be a Hongkonger in a distant land.

“Hong Kong has always been a melting pot where East meets West, connecting people from different cultures. We are also establishing ourselves as an international cultural exchange hub,” Miss Ka added. Hong Kong is mapping out a blueprint for arts and culture and creative industries development, nurturing a diverse talent pool, and upgrading cultural infrastructure to further enhance the relevant ecosystem.

