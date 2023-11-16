Hong Kong – Kwong Wah Hospital reminds public to stay alert to fraudulent calls

Kwong Wah Hospital reminds public to stay alert to fraudulent calls *********************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:



Kwong Wah Hospital (KWH) today (November 16) reminded members of the public to stay alert to fraudulent calls.

As informed by members of the public, people have received calls claimed to be calling from KWH and in the form of pre-recorded messages requesting the recipients to provide personal information in order to collect a document. KWH has already reported the matter to the Police.

KWH reiterates that hospital staff will contact patients by phone in person, and will provide relevant information to verify the identity of both parties. Members of the public are advised not to disclose personal information during any unidentified phone calls, and report any suspected fraudulent calls to the Police.