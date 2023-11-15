We are now LawCrust Global Consulting Ltd.

We are excited to announce that LawCrust Legal Consulting Services has evolved into LawCrust Global Consulting Ltd, a Public Limited Company. This transition signifies a significant milestone in our journey, and we are thrilled to share this news with our valued partners and well-wishers.

Furthermore, we are delighted to inform you that we have recently acquired AcumenFF Global Management Consulting Firm, a strategic move that strengthens our position in the industry and expands our capabilities. This acquisition will allow us to provide even more comprehensive services to our clients.

We have attached the official press release link to this email below, which contains additional details about these developments.

Press Announcement : lawcrust.com/press-announcement/Acquisition

Press Release : lawcrust.com/press-release/

We have attempted to update this information on your website profile’s timeline; however, we encountered a technical glitch preventing us from doing so.

We kindly request your assistance in updating our profile with this achievement. Your company has played an essential role in journey of many company, and we want to ensure that our profile accurately reflects our current status.

Once again, we express our deepest gratitude for your ongoing support, and we look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership as LawCrust Global Consulting Ltd.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Best regards,

Team LawCrust

Email : bo ( @ ) lawcrust dot com

###