Renee’ Servello’s Sweet Family Story About Their First Freckled Bunny Exhibited at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, November 11, 2023

A cute story with pictures that will be easy for children to understand. There are words that are repeated and well explained as a learning tool. There are reasons given for teaching a pet rules that are relatable to children and family members that share a home… Jane Austin Ro

There are many reasons why the Frankfurt Book Fair, also known as Frankfurt Buchmesse, has grown to become the largest book trade fair in the world. One of them is the fact that there are plenty of new authors out there who want to share stories inspired by unforgettable life experiences. Each one of these writers will even go so far as to write for different genres to tell them!

One example is Renee Servello, a fun-loving grandmother who already has a few books under her belt. These include a recently published childrens book Freckles Finds A Forever Home. Much like the other books she has written, this one shares an experience from Servellos life with her very large family.

In this case though, she thought itd be just the sort of story that kids will love and why she had it illustrated as a childrens book.

Freckles Finds A Forever Home is about the titular mini-rabbit who had lived her whole life on the Bunny Farm. Still, she feels that her real forever home is still out there. The good news is the Servello family would soon arrive to make her wish come true. They gave her the name Freckles because of her adorable speckles on her fur. And soon, she would be seen having all sorts adventures around their house.

Renee Servello tapped book marketing and self-publishing company ReadersMagnet for exhibiting Freckles Finds A Forever Home at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023. The book is available on the ReadersMagnet Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. She still has plenty of other stories to tell and gives updates on future publications on her website.

Freckles Finds A Forever Home

Author: Renee Servello

Published date: September 28, 2023

Publisher: ReadersMagnet

Genre: Childrens Book

Author Bio

Renee Servello lives in Texas with her husband Anthony, children Kelli and Ty, grandchildren, and relatives. Shes experienced so much fun and laughter that she couldnt help but share her humorous adventures with the rest of the world. For her, there is an abundance of humor in everyday life that usually finds her, be it from her large family or her great friends.