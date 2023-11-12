John W. Conroy’s Captivating War Fiction Novel “The Disillusioned” Took Center Stage at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, November 11, 2023

ReadersMagnet, a self-publishing and book marketing company, showcased John W. Conroys thrilling war fiction, The Disillusioned: The Nam From Both Sides, at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) from October 18 to 22, 2023, at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

In The Disillusioned, readers follow Edward Winslow as he arrives in the enigmatic city of Hanoi and reconnects with an old friend from the fading days of an ancient conflict. Through Winslows recollections, readers are transported to the pivotal moments leading up to the Fall of Da Nang in 1975, where a vivid array of characters weaves a complex tapestry of loyalty, love, and resilience.

Amidst the expansive Ho Chi Minh Trail and the treacherous A Shau Valley, fighters, known as the bo dai, battle relentlessly for survival and conquest. Meanwhile, in the heart of Saigon, an Australian soldier forges an unexpected bond with American stragglers from Da Nang, who are preparing for their final departure.

The narrative unveils the gripping interplay between the American Ambassador, the president of World Airways, and the elusive station chief of the CIA, as their destinies become intertwined against a backdrop that transcends the Sixties era of sex, drugs, and rock and roll.

The Disillusioned delves beneath the surface, exploring themes of disillusionment, failure, and the enduring spark of hope. Through Conroys expert storytelling, the intricate layers of human experience are unraveled, exposing the profound complexities of wars aftermath and the pursuit of redemption.

With its enthralling plot and well-developed characters, The Disillusioned is poised to mesmerize its readers. John W. Conroys compelling narrative shines a light on the human condition, serving as a reminder of the resilience within every individual.

Obtain a copy of The Disillusioned: The Nam From Both Sides by John W. Conroy on Amazon, ThriftBooks, and Barnes & Noble. To learn more about the author and his work, visit johnwconroy.blogspot.com.

The Disillusioned: The Nam From Both Sides

Author: John W. Conroy

Genre: War Fiction

Publisher: BookBaby

Published date: March 27, 2023

Author

John W. Conroy is a farmer and freelance writer who has, over the years, been embedded with the US Army six times in Iraq and five times in Afghanistan, producing a series of published articles. He was a soldier in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. Since returning to Vietnam in 1989, he has written numerous articles concerning the country, some of which focused on veterans of the conflict.

He has also served as a consultant to the East Meets West Foundation, which is dedicated to transforming the health, education, and communities of disadvantaged people in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. His published novels are The Girl from Tam Hiep and The Disillusioned. The Embedded Ones is in progress. He is married with four children and six grandchildren.