Kizito Chike Osudibia’s Societal Book Explores the Intersection of Religion and Politics at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair

San Diego, CA, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, November 11, 2023

“As a man always in search of answers, Dr. Kizito Osudibia aims, in this work, to inspire a way of overcoming the iniquitousness of violence in the name of religion.” – Dr Uju Okeahialam; Colorado, USA

Religion and the Global Resurgence of Violence: Connection of the Abrahamics by Kizito Chike Osudibia, a book that delves into religion, politics, society, and education, was exhibited by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair (Frankfurter Buchmesse) from October 18 to 22, 2023, hosted at Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60327 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

In his groundbreaking work, Religion and the Global Resurgence of Violence, Osudibia courageously examines the intricate dynamics at play, revealing the undeniable presence of violence within all three Abrahamic faiths. Through meticulous research and compelling analysis, Osudibia unveils a stark reality: religious violence transcends boundaries.

The book transcends denominational boundaries, spilling into interfaith conflicts and leaving a path of devastation in its wake. With unwavering passion, the author boldly asserts that this phenomenon is deeply distressing and a betrayal of the fundamental principles of these esteemed sister religions.

In Religion and the Global Resurgence of Violence, Osudibia passionately argues that the time has come for a transformative shift. He fervently advocates for the Abrahamic religions to embark on a journey toward peace within their denominations, serving as beacons of hope and exemplars of compassion.

Osudibias compelling and thought-provoking narrative captivates readers as he fearlessly confronts the dark underbelly of religious violence. With intellectual rigor and heartfelt conviction, he presents a persuasive case for the urgent need to redefine the relationship between religion and violence, forging a new path toward a more peaceful and compassionate world.

Religion and the Global Resurgence of Violence: Connection of the Abrahamics

Author: Kizito Chike Osudibia

Genre: Religion, Politics, Society, Education

Publisher: Stratton Press

Published date: September 11, 2018

Author

Kizito Chike Osudibia is a priest of the Catholic Church. Currently, he is the pastor of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The author, who is a scholar and pastor, holds a BPhil (1989), a BTh (1993), an MA in political science (2010), a doctorate degree in civil and organizational leadership, EdD (2015), and a doctorate in political science, Ph.D. (2018).

He has confidence that ideas change, rule, and sustain a world of change. Hence, the idea that the Abrahamic religions, numbering more than half of the worlds population, can bring enduring peace to the globe is, for him, a desideratum. His arguments speak for themselves in this book. Among his published books are Nigeria: The Case of Fragmentation (1995), Challenges to the Fourth Republic: Nigerian Connexion (2001), and Revolution: A Dangerous Option for Nigeria (2004).