Celebrating World Kindness Day with Unscripted Moments at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney

Sydney, Australia – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 10, 2023

World Kindness Day, observed annually since 1998, is a global opportunity to promote gestures of kindness big and small.

Four Seasons believes that kindness creates a meaningful sense of belonging. Kindness is the driving force behind the companys legendary service and is a core shared value among its people and guests.

This November, Four Seasons Hotel Sydney has partnered with a selection of local brands and charities to create a day of random acts of kindness for guests and those most deserving in the local community.

World Kindness Day is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back and reflect on what it means to be kind. Its the Golden Rule that we want to follow, to be human, be nice and take care of each other, says Uday Rao, General Manager Four Seasons Hotel Sydney.

Aligning with long-term partners the Starlight Childrens Foundation, leading Australian bookseller Dymocks, and premium coffee provider Lavazza, the Hotel has crafted a series of activities founded on heart, to create authentic moments of kindness for some of the most deserving in the local community.

As an act of kindness, Four Seasons Sydney will gift a Starlight child and their family a luxurious Presidential Suite stay like no other, with tailored amenities for the whole family, and signature Four Seasons service with heart, allowing them to create unscripted moments together to last a lifetime.

Staff and members for the Four Seasons For Good Committee will visit a local hospital distributing books donated by Dymocks, to unwell children and their families, and provide hospital staff with gourmet snack-boxes as a small gesture for their tireless efforts.

Within the Hotel, fundraising efforts will also take place with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the Starlight Childrens Foundation.

Guests and visitors to the Hotel are also invited to enjoy premium, barista-made coffees from Lavazza and a handcrafted cookie from the Hotels pastry team, complimentary at the lobby-based On The Go Caf.

With love and kindness from Four Seasons Hotel Sydney.