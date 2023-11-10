Air France celebrates 90 years of elegance around the world

WEBWIRE – Friday, November 10, 2023

After celebrating 90 years of elegance in the heart of Paris, Air France continues to celebrate this exceptional event around the globe with its customers, its partners and staff.

This anniversary is the perfect occasion for Air France to showcase 90 years of technology, innovation and comfort on board its aircraft at selected destinations worldwide. 90 years of travel, fine dining, design, haute couture, art and architecture. With exhibitions of vintage memorabilia in iconic locations, and fashion shows featuring the companys uniforms, past and present, Air France is showcasing its legacy to the world, with events taking place in Rome and Delhi, Accra and Washington, Shanghai and Buenos Aires. The celebrations continue throughout the year and into 2024, with events planned in Madrid, Montreal, Abidjan and Tokyo.

Spotlight on the Air France fashion show at the Corcovado

In Rio de Janeiro, Air France has created and filmed the worlds first-of-its-kind fashion show featuring the companys uniforms at the top of the famous Corcovado, specially illuminated in the airlines colours. The selected uniforms include the very first stewards uniform from 1933, as well as outfits designed by the fashion house Dior in 1962,Cristbal Balenciaga in 1969, Jean Patou in 1976, and the current uniform designed by Christian Lacroix in 2005.

Air France celebrated its 90th anniversary of elegance from the top of Corcovado Mountain

Air France, 90 years of elegance

Created from the merger of Air Orient, Air Union, Socit Gnrale de Transports Ariens, the Compagnie Internationale de Navigation Arienne and Aropostale, Air France was officially inaugurated on 7th October 1933. Ever since, the company has continued to create its legend by promoting the French art of travel around the world. Air France today offers its customers close to 1,000 daily flights to 200 destinations with a fleet of more than 240 aircraft.

