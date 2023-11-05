Hong Kong – CSD holds 68th Autumn Fair today (with photos)

CSD holds 68th Autumn Fair today (with photos) **********************************************



The Correctional Services Department (CSD) Sports Association held the CSD’s 68th Autumn Fair at the football field adjacent to Stanley Prison today (November 4), which attracted more than 9 000 visitors.



The theme of this year’s Fair was “Promoting Chinese Culture”, under which the venue decoration, booth design and some of the handicrafts made by persons in custody incorporated elements of Chinese culture. Renowned Cantonese opera virtuoso Joyce Koi was invited to officiate at the opening ceremony of the event.



An experience zone to promote Chinese culture was set up in the venue, where participants took part in traditional Chinese sports games such as pitch-pot, mushe and diabolo, as well as experienced traditional Chinese handicrafts such as movable type printing, paper cutting, and face painting. Moreover, there was a photo zone in the venue for visitors to try on a traditional Chinese costume and take photos.



There were booths selling items made by persons in custody including furniture, wooden decorations, stationery, rattan products, potted plants and handicrafts. A variety of attractive performances were featured today, including Chinese-style foot drill demonstrations, dragon and lion dance performances, a tai chi demonstration and performances by the CSD Dog Unit. The Civil Aid Service also staged a motorcycle riding performance.



After deducting costs, the funds raised from sales and donations through various channels at the Fair will go to voluntary agencies. The Fair also provided opportunities for persons in custody to contribute to the community.