Hong Kong – CS officiates at Graduation Ceremony of Strive and Rise Programme and affirms success of close collaboration between Government, business sector and community in grooming youth (with photos/video)

CS officiates at Graduation Ceremony of Strive and Rise Programme and affirms success of close collaboration between Government, business sector and community in grooming youth (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki, today (November 4) officiated at the Graduation Ceremony of the Strive and Rise Programme. He encouraged all graduates from the first round of the Programme to continue to strive for success and pursue their dreams, and expressed his gratitude to all partners and mentors.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Chan reviewed the Programme from its planning, development to implementation. He said that the success of the first round of the Programme is attributed to the support and contributions from various sectors in the community. They include the enterprises and organisations that provided sponsorship and diverse group activities, mentors who supported and took care of their mentees, and star mentors who provided guidance for mentees.

Mr Chan was delighted to learn that the mentees have shown remarkable improvements since their participation in the Programme. They have not only become more proactive and outgoing, but also excelled in different kinds of activities. He encouraged mentees to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired from the Programme and actively participate in the activities of the Strive and Rise Alumni Club established for them to strive for success and achieve self-enhancement. He also encouraged them to support other mentees of the Programme in future and pass on the spirit of the Programme.

At the ceremony, Mr Chan, accompanied by the Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun; the Acting Secretary for Education, Mr Sze Chun-fai; the Permanent Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Ms Alice Lau; the Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Mr Clarence Leung; the Director of Social Welfare, Miss Charmaine Lee; and the Director of Home Affairs, Mrs Alice Cheung, witnessed the graduation of mentees and inauguration of the Strive and Rise Alumni Club.

A number of strategic partners, star mentors and supporting organisations were awarded for their staunch support to the Programme. About 120 mentors were commended for their active participation as well as care and encouragement for their mentees. Some 120 mentees were presented with various awards in recognition of their active participation, remarkable achievements, and spirit of pursuing continuous improvement.

Performances such as violin, dancing, sandpainting and band shows were staged by mentees at the ceremony to showcase their achievements. Some mentees also expressed their gratitude to their mentors through a short video and presentation of souvenirs.

As announced in “The Chief Executive’s 2023 Policy Address”, the second round of the Strive and Rise Programme will include such new elements as: increasing the number of mentees from 2 800 to 4 000 with Secondary One to Four students covered; enriching the variety of group activities with more Mainland study and exchange tours; introducing mentorship groups; and establishing an Alumni Club for mentees who have completed the Programme to provide them with diversified social activities and internship opportunities.

Recruitment of the second cohort of the Programme is under way. The application deadline is November 16. For details, please visit the thematic website: www.striveandrise.gov.hk.