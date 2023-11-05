Alberta Author Takes on the NaNoWriMo Challenge

Alberta author Lawrence Nault is gearing up for an exhilarating literary adventure as he dives into the 50,000-word NaNoWriMo challenge this year, with a clear goal in mind: the completion of his eagerly awaited next installment in the YA series, Draconis Lacrima Mortis.

“My first book, Leviticus 25: Jubilee, was crafted during the NaNoWriMo challenge many years ago, and it continues to serve as the perfect motivational muse for me to tackle my next literary endeavor,” Lawrence Nault shared.

With his second book in the MacIver Kids Adventures series set for a December release, and the ongoing production of his new podcast “When The Only Sound Is Your Thoughts,” a contemplative diversion from his usual writing, it’s clear that Lawrence doesn’t lack inspiration. However, the public accountability element of NaNoWriMo adds an extra layer of motivation for him to channel his focus and creativity.