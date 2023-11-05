Historic Pilgrim Church Welcomes Rev. Henrietta Brown as Assistant Pastor of Faith Formation

Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park, is delighted to welcome Rev. Henrietta Brown as the assistant pastor of faith formation. She brings a wide array of gifts for ministry and 20 years of pastoral experience. Rev. Brown will first preside in worship with Pilgrim on Nov. 5.

Rev. Brown has recently moved to the Chicago area to pursue her doctor of ministry degree at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston. She is a native of St. Louis, Mo., where she earned a master of divinity degree at Eden Theological Seminary. She is licensed and ordained in the Baptist tradition and previously served in churches associated with the American Baptist Churches-Great Rivers Region.

In addition to serving in the ministry, Rev. Brown is a finance/accounting executive with more than 20 years of experience. She has an accounting degree from University of Missouri-St. Louis and earned an MBA at Webster University, St. Louis.

Pilgrim Congregational Church is a member of the United Church of Christ. Pilgrim is an Open and Affirming church that will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2024 with activities throughout the year. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here. Worship 10:30 Sundays. For more information, visit www.pilgrimoakpark.org.