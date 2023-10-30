The Designer’s Class Launches Makeup & Beauty Course in Collaboration with Celebrity MUA Mickey Contractor

The Designer’s Class, India’s leading online design education platform, is delighted to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Mickey Contractor Makeup & Beauty Course. Designed by Bollywood’s makeup maestro, Mickey Contractor, known for his iconic makeup looks in films such as “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham“, “Student of the Year” and “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”, this transformative online course promises to revolutionize the world of makeup education.

Makeup is more than a cosmetic application; it is a powerful tool for self-expression and self-confidence. It has the ability to cover imperfections, accentuate features, and become a cherished part of one’s self-care routine. Mickey Contractor’s course aims to unlock the transformative potential of makeup, helping individuals feel more confident, beautiful, and self-assured.

Launched on October 17, 2023, Mickey Contractor’s Makeup & Beauty Course is a comprehensive journey that goes beyond traditional makeup techniques. Created with the vision of enhancing both outer beauty and inner self-confidence, this course is tailored for a diverse audience.

Mickey Contractor, celebrated as Bollywood’s top makeup artist, brings his decades of expertise to empower individuals to discover their true beauty through the art of makeup. Whether one aspires to perfect Mickey’s exclusive techniques, boost their self-esteem, excel in their career, specialize in bridal makeup, master the art of smokey eye makeup, or simply refine their makeup skills, this course has something for everyone.

In recognition of the financial challenges many women face when pursuing their passion or career in makeup, The Designer’s Class offers an affordable opportunity to explore the world of makeup artistry. The course aims to break down barriers, making makeup education accessible without the burden of exorbitant tuition fees and costly makeup kits.

Talking about the new course launch, Preetam Saikia, CMO of The Designer’s Class said, “We are thrilled to offer this exclusive opportunity for individuals to enhance their makeup skills and boost their confidence through the Mickey Contractor Makeup & Beauty Course at just Rs. 2999, with an early bird offer of Rs.1999/-. At The Designer’s Class, we believe in making quality design education accessible to all, and this course is a testament to our commitment to that mission”.

The Mickey Contractor Makeup & Beauty Course is ideal for a diverse range of individuals, including aspiring makeup artists, brides-to-be, Bollywood enthusiasts, theatre actors, aspiring models, beauty bloggers, film actors, air hostesses, TV hosts, TV actors, cosmetic sales representatives, dancers, singers, performers, and fashion show coordinators.

Mickey Contractor stands as an unparalleled luminary in the world of makeup artistry, renowned as the makeup guru of Bollywood. With a career spanning over three remarkable decades, he has etched an indelible mark on the Indian cinema landscape.

Mickey’s mastery over the art of makeup has transformed stars into icons, making him the go-to makeup artist for Bollywood’s most influential figures, including the esteemed Ambani family. His iconic makeup looks in films demonstrate his ability to seamlessly blend makeup with storytelling, creating unforgettable on-screen characters.