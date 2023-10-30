EW Healthcare Partners Acquires Stake in Boiron Group, a Leader in Natural Medicine

EW Healthcare Partners announced that it has acquired a c. 25% minority stake in Boiron Developpement, an entity formed for the purposes of launching a tender offer for the Boiron Group, in partnership with the Boiron Family, at a c. €875 million enterprise value. As part of this transaction, the Boiron family has transferred its 70% stake in the Boiron Group to Boiron Developpement, together with the Boiron employee fund for c. 5% of the capital.

Boiron is a French pharmaceutical company focused on natural medicine, founded in 1932 by pharmacists Jean and Henri Boiron. The company is built around homeopathy and has spearheaded the industry’s global development.

Boiron today is the global market leader in homeopathy and a leading global player in natural medicines, with 2022 revenues of €534M. The company offers a diversified portfolio of natural, innovative, science-based, and personalized pharmaceutical products. Over 50% of Boiron’s sales are realized outside of France. Boiron benefits from an integrated value chain from registration to distribution, including in-house manufacturing, with the company currently present in 50 countries globally through 23 subsidiaries and 30 distributors. Boiron has also established a strong footprint in the U.S. with €120M in U.S. revenue, with a large portion of products sold through the e-commerce channel.

EW Healthcare Partners is excited to partner with the Boiron family to help further accelerate the company’s growth, by expanding the company’s offering into additional healthcare verticals and capitalising on the existing platform to launch additional products, in particular in the U.S.

About EW Healthcare Partners (“EW”)

With over $2 billion of capital raised since 2014, EW Healthcare Partners seeks to make growth equity investments in fast-growing commercial-stage healthcare companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and technology-enabled services sectors in the United States and in Europe. EW Healthcare Partners has a singular commitment to the healthcare industry and has been a long-term investor in numerous healthcare companies, ranging across sectors, stages and geographies. The team of senior investment professionals, operating partners and advisors is based in New York, London and Houston. https://www.ewhealthcare.com

